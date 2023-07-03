Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) PT at $13.63

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th.

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. NIO has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIO will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of NIO by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

