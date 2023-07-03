Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $18.85

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,287.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,676. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

