Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.47.

A number of research firms have commented on CS. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE:CS opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Capstone Copper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.19986 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

