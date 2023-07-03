Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $15.94

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $21.52.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

