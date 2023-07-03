Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $93.22

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 133.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8,539.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.