Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $150.86

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $887.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

