Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) PT at $46.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

