Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$26.67

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.67.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0658683 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

