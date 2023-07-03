CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $10.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $8,449,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

