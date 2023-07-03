Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $232.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.64.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise
In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 4,675 shares valued at $920,785. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.92.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
See Also
