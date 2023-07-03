Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $12.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $205,954.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,600 shares of company stock worth $1,795,975. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMS opened at $9.40 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

