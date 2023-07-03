Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $25.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bally’s by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bally’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Stock Up 1.2 %

BALY stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Bally’s has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $718.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

