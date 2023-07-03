Analysts Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) PT at $1,239.71

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,239.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

