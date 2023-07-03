Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rises By 71.4%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

West Japan Railway stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations.

