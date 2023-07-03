VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.02 on Monday. VaporBrands International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get VaporBrands International alerts:

About VaporBrands International

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.