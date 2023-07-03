Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.45 on Monday. Three Sixty Solar has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.50.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.