Insider Selling: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £62,557.66 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Free Report) insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.47), for a total value of £62,557.66 ($79,539.30).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,277 ($28.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,366.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,223.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,614.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. Halma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,930 ($24.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 3,174.60%.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,190 ($27.84) to GBX 2,300 ($29.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.18) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,143 ($27.25).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

