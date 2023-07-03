Insider Selling: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £62,557.66 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Free Report) insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.47), for a total value of £62,557.66 ($79,539.30).
Halma Stock Performance
HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,277 ($28.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,366.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,223.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,614.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. Halma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,930 ($24.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Halma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 3,174.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.