Insider Selling: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £8,759.05 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Free Report) insider Tim Eckes sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97), for a total value of £8,759.05 ($11,136.75).

Triad Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRD opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. Triad Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,545.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.