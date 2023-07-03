B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Buys £5,784.43 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Free Report) insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £5,784.43 ($7,354.65).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 385 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £143.80 million, a PE ratio of 620.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.77. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 280.06 ($3.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 402 ($5.11). The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 483.87%.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.