Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $88.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.33.
FELE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric
In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 over the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $102.90 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
