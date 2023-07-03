HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Erik D. Hand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HomeStreet news, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,314.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMST opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About HomeStreet

(Free Report

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.