HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet
In other news, Director Erik D. Hand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HomeStreet news, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,314.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet
HomeStreet Stock Performance
Shares of HMST opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
HomeStreet Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
Read More
