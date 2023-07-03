Analysts Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price at $5.77

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONCT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT opened at $0.35 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,480. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

