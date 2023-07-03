Analysts Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target at $762.22

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $762.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 940 ($11.95) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.