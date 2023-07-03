Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $51.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

