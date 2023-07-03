Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSSE. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

CSSE stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.31. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.44). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $113.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cosmo Denicola acquired 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

