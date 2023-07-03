Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $42.67

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

MAIN stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

