Analysts Set Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Target Price at $0.52

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYBUF. BNP Paribas downgraded Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

