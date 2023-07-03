Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) PT at $79.25

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

