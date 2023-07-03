Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $62.67

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

ALLETE stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after acquiring an additional 487,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $14,378,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $10,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

