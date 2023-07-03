Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $73.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of PB opened at $56.48 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

