Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives $3.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

ELROF has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

