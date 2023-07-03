Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Essent Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Essent Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Essent Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Essent Group

(Free Report

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.