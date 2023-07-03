Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Increases By 97.4%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

