ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

ZIMV opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.17. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.52 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

