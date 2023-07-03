YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the May 31st total of 881,100 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Snow Lake Management LP bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,899,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $4,350,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

YS Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YS opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45. YS Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.