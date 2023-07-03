XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Up 84.2% in June

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAP stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. XOMA has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

