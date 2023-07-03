Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Price Performance

Shares of XGN opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 79.22% and a negative net margin of 90.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.