MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 214,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

