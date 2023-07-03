Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

WTFCM stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

