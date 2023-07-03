Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Up 54.2% in June

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WVVIP opened at $4.92 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.