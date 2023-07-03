Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Up 54.2% in June

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVIP opened at $4.92 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

