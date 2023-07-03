Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Worksport Stock Down 6.0 %

WKSPW opened at $0.24 on Monday. Worksport has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.