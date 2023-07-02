Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

