Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,024,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTV stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

