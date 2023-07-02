Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 592,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 233,021 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 117,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.07 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

