Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $305.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

