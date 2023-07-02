Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 627 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $458.19 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

