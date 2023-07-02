QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 974.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,560 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

