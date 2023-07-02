International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $245.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc.

