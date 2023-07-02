Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,642.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2,481.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

