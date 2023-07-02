International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $84.79 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.